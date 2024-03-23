Telangana: Anti-Corruption Bureau nabs two officers for accepting bribe in lieu of land registration

The Warangal Unit of Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested two officials in Mahabubabad for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for favours with regard to land registration at Danthalapalli village. The two accused were identified as Tasleema Mohammed, sub-registrar, Mahabubabad and Aleti Venkatesh, data entry operator (Outsourcing).

According to the ACB, Tasleema demanded a bribe of Rs 19,200 from a resident of Danthalapalli and received the amount through Aleti Venkatesh in exchange for an official favour--to process the registration of land purchased by the complainant at Danthalapalli village. "The bribe amount was recovered from Aleti Venkatesh. The contact portion, which is the inner flap in the right back pocket of Aleti Venkatesh's trousers, threw up a positive result in the chemical test," the police said.

Apart from the bribe amount, Venkatesh was also found to be in possession of unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 1,72,000, the police said. "The accused, Tasleema Mohammad, Sub-Registrar, Sub-Registrar Office Mahabubabad, and Aleti Venkatesh, Data Entry Operator (Outsourcing), Sub-Registrar Office Mahabubabad, are being arrested and produced before the Hon'ble Special Court for SPE and ACB Cases-Cum-III Additional District & Sessions Judge, Warangal," read an official release by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Warangal unit.

Further investigation is underway, the police said. More inputs are awaited. (ANI)

