Death toll from Moscow shooting attack rises to 115 people - Investigative Committee

Updated: 23-03-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 15:28 IST
The death toll from an attack near Moscow on Friday evening has risen to 115 people, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday.
Russia has arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with the shooting rampage in a concert hall near Moscow, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
