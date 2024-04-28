Actor Sahil Khan Arrested in Online Betting Case, Remanded in Police Custody

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded actor Sahil Khan, who has been arrested in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, in police custody till May 1.

Khan was apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on Saturday after the Bombay High Court rejected his pre-arrest bail plea.

Khan was brought to Mumbai, placed under arrest and produced in a magistrate court in Dadar.

The Mumbai cyber cell's SIT sought his remand saying he was not cooperating in the investigation.

The police said it had recovered more than 2000 SIM cards and had details of 1700 bank accounts, all of which needed verification.

His advocate Mujahid Ansari told the court Khan was cooperating with the investigation and had submitted documents as well bank statements.

The actor, known for films like 'Style' and 'Excuse Me' and who has now become a fitness expert, is the second person to be arrested by Mumbai police in the betting app case.

The Mumbai cyber cell's SIT has been probing alleged illegal transactions between some financial and real estate firms in Maharashtra and the promoters of the Mahadev betting app.

The size of the scam is about Rs 15,000 crore, as per the first information report (FIR) registered at Matunga police station in Mumbai.

While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the money laundering angle in the Mahadev betting app case, Mumbai police has registered a separate case against Sahil Khan and 31 others.

The ED has arrested nine persons so far as part of its probe in the money laundering case.

Notably, Chhattisgarh's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on April 24 said it has arrested two persons from New Delhi and Goa in connection with the alleged illegal operations of the Mahadev online gaming and betting application.

