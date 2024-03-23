Left Menu

Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy felicitates mother-daughter duo who thwarted robbery attempt at home

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy felicitated the mother-daughter duo in Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday for thwarting robbery attempt at their Rasoolpura residence.

ANI | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 20:41 IST
Telangana: Union Minister Kishan Reddy felicitates mother-daughter duo who thwarted robbery attempt at home
Union Minister Kishan Reddy felicitates mother-daughter duo in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy felicitated a mother-daughter duo in Telangana's Hyderabad on Saturday for thwarting a robbery attempt at their Rasoolpura residence. Reddy appreciated the mother and daughter for fighting off two armed robbers who barged into their residence at Begumpet on Thursday. The Union Minister also gave them a letter of appreciation from the Government of India.

"They fought with valour. They set an example for society, for all women, and for the country. On the orders of PM Narendra Modi, on behalf of the GoI, I had come here to hand over the Letter of Appreciation and felicitate them," Reddy said while speaking to ANI after felicitating the mother-daughter duo. The Union Minister further appealed to educational institutions to provide self-defense training to girls and women.

"Self-defence training should be given to all girls and women in educational institutions so that they can protect themselves. The girl and her mother had no self-defense training and fought purely with faith in themselves," he said. Recalling the incident, Babi Minaj, who fought the armed robbers alongside her mother, said, "I was sleeping when the incident happened. I heard my mom's voice and immediately got up. I was shocked. Me and my mom caught a robber and beat him. I immediately called 100. The police immediately reached the spot within 15 minutes. They caught another robber within a few hours."

Minaj's father, Navaratan Jane, appreciated the valour exhibited by his wife and daughter and said, "I was not in the house when the incident happened. I was shocked after learning about the incident. My wife and daughter are safe and they did a good job defending themselves." A CCTV video of the incident showed the mother-daughter duo fighting off the robbers despite them being armed.

Earlier on Friday, Hyderabad Police arrested the two armed robbers, both from Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

