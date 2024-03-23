After HC strikes down UP Madrassa Act, Madrassa board chief says Act can be modified or new one introduced

On Allahabad High Court striking down the UP Madrassa Act, UP Madrassa board chairman Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said that the verdict will be analysed and a decision will be made. "According to the High Court, the UP Madrassa Act that was introduced in 2004 has issues and is unconstitutional. We are trying to understand the verdict and will decide how to work in the coming days," said Javed.

He further said that the law was followed for 20 years, and if there were any issues, the government could decide how to solve them. He said, "The act can be modified or a new act can be introduced. We will analyse this and make a decision. We respect the court's decision."

He highlighted that the act and board were formed so that our oriental languages, like Arabian, Persian, and Sanskrit, get promoted. "If the Sanskrit board is introduced, obviously Vedas will be taught. I feel we could not present our cases appropriately," he added.

He further stated that the board will try its best to ensure that the teachers in Madrassas keep teaching and the students attending get lined up with the mainstream. Meanwhile, on Friday, the Allahabad High Court declared the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, "unconstitutional" and violative of the principle of secularism.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad, while declaring the law ultra vires, asked the state government to accommodate current students in the formal schooling system. A division comprising Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi passed the verdict on a writ petition filed by a person named Anshuman Singh Rathore.

"Since there are large numbers of Madarsas and Madarsa students in the State of U.P., the State Government is directed to take steps forthwith for accommodating these Madarsa students in regular schools recognised under the Primary Education Board and schools recognised under the High School and Intermediate Education Board of the State of UP. The state government, for the said purpose, shall ensure that, as per requirement, a sufficient number of additional seats are created and, further, if required, a sufficient number of new schools are established," the bench said. (ANI)

