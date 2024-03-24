MillerKnoll plans to set up more showrooms in key cities across India: Official

US-based furniture major MillerKnoll has set up its first retail outlet in the city, the sixth such facility in the country, through its authorised dealer Buildcraft Interior, the company said.

MillerKnoll has drawn up plans to open additional showrooms in key cities across India, Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and African regions, Kartik Shethia said.

The opening up of a dedicated showroom in Chennai in partnership with Buildcraft Interior marks a significant milestone in MillerKnoll's growth strategy, a company statement said here on Sunday.

The new outlet in the city showcases all the iconic brands under MillerKnoll. Some of the brand portfolio of MillerKnoll includes Herman Miller, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Knoll, DatesWeiser, and Design Within Reach, among others.

The price range of MillerKnoll products at the Chennai showroom ranges between Rs 60,000 and Rs 2.50 lakh.

''With this showroom, MillerKnoll is not merely showcasing its products but creating an immersive experience for the design community in Chennai,'' said Shethia.

The expansion of a new outlet is just the beginning of MillerKnoll's ambitions in the regional markets as it plans to open more showrooms across key cities pan India.

The accessibility of these iconic brands is expected to fuel innovation and elevate the design landscape in the region, he said.

Buildcraft Interior, Director, Ravi Subramanian said, ''The unveiling of our new showroom is a milestone for design enthusiasts and professionals in Chennai.'' The showroom signifies not just the introduction of brands from the MillerKnoll collective but also the accessibility of world-class design, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)