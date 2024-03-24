Left Menu

MillerKnoll plans to set up more showrooms in key cities across India: Official

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 18:30 IST
MillerKnoll plans to set up more showrooms in key cities across India: Official
  • Country:
  • India

US-based furniture major MillerKnoll has set up its first retail outlet in the city, the sixth such facility in the country, through its authorised dealer Buildcraft Interior, the company said.

MillerKnoll has drawn up plans to open additional showrooms in key cities across India, Managing Director for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and African regions, Kartik Shethia said.

The opening up of a dedicated showroom in Chennai in partnership with Buildcraft Interior marks a significant milestone in MillerKnoll's growth strategy, a company statement said here on Sunday.

The new outlet in the city showcases all the iconic brands under MillerKnoll. Some of the brand portfolio of MillerKnoll includes Herman Miller, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Knoll, DatesWeiser, and Design Within Reach, among others.

The price range of MillerKnoll products at the Chennai showroom ranges between Rs 60,000 and Rs 2.50 lakh.

''With this showroom, MillerKnoll is not merely showcasing its products but creating an immersive experience for the design community in Chennai,'' said Shethia.

The expansion of a new outlet is just the beginning of MillerKnoll's ambitions in the regional markets as it plans to open more showrooms across key cities pan India.

The accessibility of these iconic brands is expected to fuel innovation and elevate the design landscape in the region, he said.

Buildcraft Interior, Director, Ravi Subramanian said, ''The unveiling of our new showroom is a milestone for design enthusiasts and professionals in Chennai.'' The showroom signifies not just the introduction of brands from the MillerKnoll collective but also the accessibility of world-class design, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024