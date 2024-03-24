Left Menu

Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian underground gas storage site, Naftogaz says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-03-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 19:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

A Russian missile strike hit Ukrainian underground gas storage site, but it would not affect the supply of natural gas to Ukrainian consumers, Ukrainian state-run energy firm Naftogaz said on Sunday.

"All nominations of customers for storage and capacity booking services continue to be fulfilled in full," Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

