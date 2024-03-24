Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian underground gas storage site, Naftogaz says

A Russian missile strike hit Ukrainian underground gas storage site, but it would not affect the supply of natural gas to Ukrainian consumers, Ukrainian state-run energy firm Naftogaz said on Sunday.

"All nominations of customers for storage and capacity booking services continue to be fulfilled in full," Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said in a statement.

