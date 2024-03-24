MCL registers 200-MT coal production in FY24

Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) has achieved the 200-million tonne (MT) coal production mark in the 2023-24 fiscal, officials said Sunday.

The MCL has mining operations in Odisha's Angul, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts. The company crossed the 200-MT mark on Saturday night.

''It gives me immense pleasure to share the news of this extraordinary milestone of 200 million tonnes in coal production. This is not just a number, but a symbol of our commitment, hard work and perseverance,'' said Chairman-cum Managing Director Uday Anant Kaole.

MCL had attained the 100-MT mark in 2009-10, while 150-MT output was achieved in 2021-22.

