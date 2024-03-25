Ukraine keeps power imports at a high level on Monday, sees no exports

Ukraine is maintaining electricity imports at a high level on Monday and plans no power exports after Russian attacks on the energy sector, the Ukrainian energy ministry said.

Russia attacked Ukrainian generating and transmission facilities last week and over the weekend, causing significant blackouts in many regions. "For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 14,887 megawatt hours (MWh). No exports are expected," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine imported 14,900 Mwh on Sunday and 3,300 MWh a day before the first attack on the Ukrainian power sector on March 22.

