J-K: Fire breaks out in Baranpathar area of Srinagar

A fire broke out on Monday late night in the Baranpathar area of Srinagar, according to fire and emergency services, Srinagar. As soon as information was received, fire tenders reached the spot.

As per the Fire and Emergency Services, Srinagar, a firefighter has been injured in the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)