Left Menu

Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy celebrates Holi at Raj Bhawan

"Hon'ble Governor Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Convey heartiest greetings to all on the festival of Holi,and this festival of colours will further strengthens the feeling of love and brotherhood among all the people and spreads happiness and prosperity in everyone's life." Raj Bhavan Tripura posted on X.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2024 08:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 08:34 IST
Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy celebrates Holi at Raj Bhawan
Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy celebrates Holi at Raj Bhawan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy celebrated Holi at Raj Bhavan, Tripura. Tripura Governor said, "I extend my wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi..."

"Hon'ble Governor Shri Indra Sena Reddy Nallu Convey heartiest greetings to all on the festival of Holi,and this festival of colours will further strengthens the feeling of love and brotherhood among all the people and spreads happiness and prosperity in everyone's life." Raj Bhavan Tripura posted on X. He also requested that the people of the state to vote in majority for the upcoming polls.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended warm greetings on Holi to the people of the country on Monday and said it embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature.In a message on X, the Vice President said, "Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. Holi serves as a poignant juncture for us to rejuvenate our bonds and welcome the advent of spring. It embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature. May the colours of Holi fill our lives with happiness, hope and harmony." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024