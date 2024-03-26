Left Menu

Russian prosecutor general orders subordinates to fight rising fuel and consumer prices

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 16:44 IST
Russian prosecutor general orders subordinates to fight rising fuel and consumer prices
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's prosecutor general, in a televised meeting on Tuesday, ordered the country's prosecutors to fight against rising prices for fuel and consumer goods.

Inflation is running at nearly twice the central bank's 4% target and pressure on fuel prices has been exacerbated following Ukrainian attacks at Russian oil refineries.

(Writing by Felix Light)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
3
Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

Pakistan President, PM wish people on Holi

 Pakistan
4
US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

US STOCKS-Futures slip at start of holiday-shortened week

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024