Russian prosecutor general orders subordinates to fight rising fuel and consumer prices

Russia's prosecutor general, in a televised meeting on Tuesday, ordered the country's prosecutors to fight against rising prices for fuel and consumer goods.
Inflation is running at nearly twice the central bank's 4% target and pressure on fuel prices has been exacerbated following Ukrainian attacks at Russian oil refineries.
