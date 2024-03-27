Left Menu

"Security personnel safe; Search Op underway", says IG Bastar after 6 naxals killed

Officials said the operation indicates a significant blow to the Naxal insurgency in the region as security forces intensify efforts to combat the threat posed by the extremist group.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 13:35 IST
Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG) , P Sundarraj. Image Credit: ANI
Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG), P Sundarraj, said on Wednesday that reinforcements have been sent and further search operations are underway after six naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. The fierce exchange of gunfire occurred between the security forces and People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA)-- an armed wing of the Platoon No 10 of Naxals-- near Chipurbhatti jungle along Talperu River under Basaguda Police Station in Bijapur.

"Under Basaguda PS limits, bodies of 6 naxals, including four males and two females, were recovered. Communication systems used by naxals were also recovered. Further search operations are underway. The security personnel are safe; reinforcements have been sent," IG Sundarraj told ANI. On the reports of high-ranking cadre being killed, he said, "The bodies are being identified. The final confirmation will be done after the identification."

The Basaguda District Reserve Guard, the Central Reserve Police Force, and its CoBRA unit were involved in the action against the Naxals. Officials said the operation indicates a significant blow to the Naxal insurgency in the region as security forces intensify efforts to combat the threat posed by the extremist group.

Authorities are yet to release further details regarding the operation and the identities of those neutralized. The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts of security forces to maintain peace and stability in regions affected by the Naxal insurgency. Further updates on the situation in Bijapur are anticipated as the search operation progresses and additional information becomes available.

Earlier on March 23, Two jawans were injured in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast in the Naxal stronghold of Dantewada, the superintendent of police in the district informed. The explosion took place in the Kirandul police station area during an anti-Naxal operation, the Dantewada SP added (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

