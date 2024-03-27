"Everyone is agitated," says Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur amid row over comments against Kangana Ranaut

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said on Wednesday that everyone is "agitated" following the controversial remarks against BJP Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "A very unfortunate remark has been made by Supriya Shrinate against Kangana Ranaut. Not just Kangana, but the way she spoke about Mandi is absolutely wrong. 'Mandi' does not mean what she has said. It is the land of Mandavya Rishi. It is named 'Mandi' after Rishi Mandavya..."

"Everyone is agitated after the remark made against Mandi's daughter... Though she removed the post, the way other Congress leaders have spoken about it on social media is very unfortunate..," he said. Amid the row, actress-turned politician Kangana Ranaut met Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda at the latter's residence in the national capital on Tuesday.

After meeting with the BJP chief, Kangana Ranaut said in a post on X that she will do her best towards the progress of the Mandi constituency. "Today I met with the National President, Honorable Jagat Prakash Nadda ji. I will always be grateful for his guidance and support, and I will give my best for the progress and prosperity of my area, Mandi. Jai Hind," Kangana Ranaut posted on X.

Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. As the controversy raged, Shrinate clarified that she could never make such personal and indecent comments about any woman.

"Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)