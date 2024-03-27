Left Menu

Germany drops plans for domestic solar industry subsidies

Germany has shelved plans to subsidise its domestic solar manufacturing industry by rewarding consumers for buying European-made panels, after its ruling coalition parties failed to agree the policy, the economy ministry said on Wednesday. Photovoltaic panels made in Europe make up only a small fraction of Germany's market, and German manufacturers have been complaining about an influx of cheap Chinese panels, pushing companies to scale down production or shut it down completely.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 17:02 IST
Germany drops plans for domestic solar industry subsidies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has shelved plans to subsidize its domestic solar manufacturing industry by rewarding consumers for buying European-made panels after its ruling coalition parties failed to agree on the policy, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

Photovoltaic panels made in Europe make up only a small fraction of Germany's market, and German manufacturers have been complaining about an influx of cheap Chinese panels, pushing companies to scale down production or shut it down completely. Last summer, the economy ministry suggested introducing a "resilience bonus" - a feed-in remuneration for consumers using domestically made solar panels on their roofs, to boost demand for European solar components.

But the subsidy plan was challenged by the pro-business FDP coalition party as an expensive market intervention. Downstream solar developers, heavily dependent on Chinese modules, also rejected the bonus, saying it would create chaos in the market. "It is very unfortunate that this is not to come now. Even though everything has not been negotiated yet, the scepticism among the coalition partners, unfortunately, remains too great," Economy Ministry State Secretary Michael Kellner said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kellner said the ministry will not give up on finding ways to support the industry and will look for other alternative funding options through the European Union. The solar manufacturing industry could also benefit from expanded state credit options, as the financing conditions for photovoltaic industry projects offered by the KfW state bank have been improved again, he added.

Europe's solar panel manufacturing industry has urged the European Union to step in with emergency measures to avoid local firms shutting down under price pressure from Chinese imports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024