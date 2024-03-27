BRIEF-Settlement Reached In Lawsuit Between Florida Gov. Ron Desantis And Disney - AP
Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 20:06 IST
Walt Disney Co:
* SETTLEMENT REACHED IN LAWSUIT BETWEEN FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS AND DISNEY - AP Source text: https://tinyurl.com/4ztkmfy2 Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Walt Disney Co: * SETTLEMENT REACHED
- DISNEY - AP Source
Advertisement