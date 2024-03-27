Gasunie tells Dutch government to take steps to ensure security of gas supply

Gas grid operator Gasunie has advised the Dutch government to take steps ensuring the country won't be short of gas supply in the coming years, adding it should establish "filling standards" for storage facilities.

In a statement published on Wednesday, Gasunie said there was a "real possibility" of insufficient supply and volumes during summers that follow colder than average winters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)