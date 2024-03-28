BRIEF-Elon Musk Says All X Accounts With Over 2500 Verified Subscriber Followers Will Get Premium Features For Free

March 27 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK: ALL X ACCOUNTS WITH OVER 2500 VERIFIED SUBSCRIBER FOLLOWERS WILL GET PREMIUM FEATURES FOR FREE

* ELON MUSK: ALL X ACCOUNTS WITH OVER 5000 WILL ALSO GET PREMIUM+ FOR FREE Source https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1773147956041978257?s=20

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)