Left Menu

BRIEF-Elon Musk Says All X Accounts With Over 2500 Verified Subscriber Followers Will Get Premium Features For Free

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2024 06:13 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 06:13 IST
BRIEF-Elon Musk Says All X Accounts With Over 2500 Verified Subscriber Followers Will Get Premium Features For Free

March 27 (Reuters) -

* ELON MUSK: ALL X ACCOUNTS WITH OVER 2500 VERIFIED SUBSCRIBER FOLLOWERS WILL GET PREMIUM FEATURES FOR FREE

* ELON MUSK: ALL X ACCOUNTS WITH OVER 5000 WILL ALSO GET PREMIUM+ FOR FREE Source https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1773147956041978257?s=20

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
3
VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

Ghana
4
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024