Election Commission directs Andhra govt to make alternative arrangements for distributing scheme benefits

The Election Commission of India on Sunday directed the Government of Andhra Pradesh to make alternative arrangements for the distribution of the benefits of ongoing schemes to already selected beneficiaries using DBT(electronic transfer) preferably or through other regular employees.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 20:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India on Sunday directed the Government of Andhra Pradesh to make alternative arrangements for the distribution of the benefits of ongoing schemes to already selected beneficiaries using DBT(electronic transfer) preferably or through other regular employees. Further, the Commission has informed to follow the direction issued by the Commission in letter & spirit so that the beneficiaries may avail of intended benefits without any hardship, or inconvenience and in time during the Model Code of Conduct in the State.

Keeping given the Commission instructions, the Direct Beneficiary Transfer (DBT) and Door to Door disbursement mode of distribution of Social Security Pensions will be adopted for May & June 2024. The payment of pensions through the DBT using the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) will be made to the pensioners, whose Aadhaar is mapped to a bank account, as confirmed by NPCI. 48,92,503 out of the 65,49,864 pensioners i.e. 74.70% shall be paid in this mode.

The amount will be transferred in the DBT mode on May 1, 2024, and pensioners whose mobile number is mentioned in their bank account shall receive the intimation of credit of the pension into their account as an SMS from the bank concerned. The door-to-door distribution of the pensions shall be taken up for the pensioners belonging to the differently-abled category; those drawing pensions under the category of serious ailments; those who are infirm, bedridden & confined to wheelchairs; the elderly widows of war veterans drawing sainik welfare pensions; pensioners whose bank account is not mapped to Aadhar.

16,57,361 out of the 65,49,864 pensioners i.e. 25.30% shall be paid in this mode. The pension distribution will start on May 1, 2024, and continue up to May 5, 2024. Necessary instructions have been issued to the District Collectors & Banks to make adequate arrangements so that pensioners receive their pensions without any hardship, or inconvenience and in time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

