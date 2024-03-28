Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Bombay Talkies compound, no casualties reported
A fire broke out in the Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West.
A fire broke out in the Bombay Talkies Compound in Malad West. As soon as the information was received, five fire tenders reached the spot.
No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident on late Wednesday night. More details are awaited. (ANI)
