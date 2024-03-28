Nomination for second phase of Lok Sabha elections for all 12 States/UTs to start from today

The Election Commission of India issued the notification for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be conducted on April 26. In the notification issued on Wednesday, the ECI informed that the filing of nominations for the second phase of the 2024 general elections will commence on Thursday.

A total of 88 parliamentary constituencies (PCs) spread across 12 States/Union Territories, along with one part of Manipur (Outer Manipur), are slated to go to the polls in the second phase on April 26, 2024. The notification for elections in the Outer Manipur PC was included in the gazette notification issued for phase 1.

15 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in Outer Manipur PC will go to polls on April 19, 2024 (Phase 1) and 13 ACs in this PC will go to polls on April 26, 2024 (Phase 2). The States/UTs included in Phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, apart from one part PC in Manipur (Outer Manipur).

The Election Commission on March 16, announced the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the nation from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4. (ANI)

