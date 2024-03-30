Left Menu

Six arrested in Navi Mumbai for thrashing man, forcing him to lick shoes

Six people were arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a man for stealing spices from the firm where he worked, and forcing him to lick shoes, a police official said on Saturday.

Senior Police Inspector Ajay Shinde (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a man for stealing 23 kg cardamom from the firm where he worked, and forcing him to lick shoes, a police official said on Saturday. The incident happened under the APMC police station jurisdiction on March 27.

Senior Police Inspector Ajay Shinde said, "On 27 March 2024, there is a trading company in masala market, whose owner came to police station along with a worker of his company...It was claimed that the helper stole 23 kilos of cardamom (Elaichi) from his shop." "During the interrogation, it also came to light that the helper was wounded badly and injured...Two cases were registered in this case...The owner and his old helpers beat him very badly, and to make him confess the crime they made a video of him (helper)," he added.

Further detailing about the arrest the officer said, "The owner and his old helpers, a total 6 people have been arrested...In the FIR that we have taken of the helper, he mentioned that he was beaten and made to lick the shoe and we are further examining the matter..." Further investigation is under way. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

