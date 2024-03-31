Left Menu

Delhi: One dead, 1 injured in fire accident in Burari Pradeep Vihar area

A fire broke out in the Burari Pradeep Vihar area of the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 09:56 IST
Delhi: One dead, 1 injured in fire accident in Burari Pradeep Vihar area
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in the Burari Pradeep Vihar area of the national capital. One person was dead and another was reported injured in the incident.

The fire occurred in the IGL pipeline due to leakage. Three fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident, said officials.

Although the fire has been doused, the leakage has not been curbed yet, said officials. The injured person has been admitted to the Burarai Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

