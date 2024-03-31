Uttarakhand: Police carries out raids for absconding accused in murder of Sikh leader

Uttarakhand Police carried out raids on Sunday in connection with the ongoing probe into the murder of Baba Tarsem Singh, Jathedar of Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara Religious Dera Kar Seva. The Kar Seva Pramukh was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants around 6.30 am on Thursday.

The raids were carried out for the two absconding accused in the case--Sarabjeet Singh and Amarjeet Singh, police said. Baba Tarsem Singh was rushed to a hospital in Khatima after being shot at but was declared dead by doctors on arrival, police informed earlier.

On the instructions of the state's Director General of Police, Abhinav Kumar, Udhamsingh Nagar SSP Manjunath TC set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising 83 officers, to track down the accused. SSP Manjunath later announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to the capture of Sarabjeet Singh and Amarjeet Singh, the two assailants.

The SIT also comprises officers of the Special Task Force as well as the local police. Additional police personnel were deployed in the Nanakmatta area of Udham Singh Nagar district to maintain peace and order in light of the killing. The police also urged the local Sikh community to maintain peace.

Earlier, on March 28, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the Nanakmatta Gurdwara camp to pay his tributes to the slain Kar Seva Pramukh, Baba Tarsem Singh. One of the ruling BJP candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, Ajay Bhatt, was also present as CM Dhami arrived to offer his last tributes to the slain Jathedar.

Days after Kar Seva Pramukh Baba Tarsem Singh was shot dead, an FIR was registered at the Nanakmatta police station against Harbansh Singh Chugh, a former IAS officer, and two others, identified as Pritam Singh and Baba Anoop Singh. A sevadar of the Kar Seva, Jasbir Singh, alleged that Chugh, along with the two others named in the FIR, conspired to kill the Kar Seva Pramukh. He also claimed the involvement of others in the alleged murder plot.

Jasbir alleged that the former IAS, along with the two others, conspired to silence Baba Tarsem Singh, as he prevented them from misappropriating Gurudwara Nanakmatta Sahib. The state police informed earlier that they were carrying out a thorough probe into the killing and raiding places in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in search of the other accused. (ANI)

