"Pair of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar is superhit": Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary

Exuding confidence of BJP's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday said that Nitish Kumar and PM Modi's pair will bring victory to the BJP in all 40 seats in Bihar. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, while speaking to ANI said, "The people of this country love PM Modi and want him to become the Prime Minister. The pair of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar is superhit on all 40 seats in the state," the BJP leader said.On RJD Chief Lalu Yadav's recent visit to Hariharnath temple in Bihar's Saran district, Choudhary said that it is the fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is making the politician seek the blessings from God.

"It is the fear of PM Modi due to which he went to the temple and took refuge in God. I wish Lalu ji stays healthy but his defeat is inevitable", he said. Meanwhile, in a big development in Bihar politics, it is being reported that Lalu Yadav's daughters, Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti, are likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Rohini Acharya could contest the election from Saran and Misa Bharti from Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, according to sources.

Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting will be held on four seats. The state will witness polling on 5 seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held on 8 seats each. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.

In the 2019 General elections, the BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 percent, while JD (U) secured victory on 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 percent. (ANI)

