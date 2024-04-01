Left Menu

West Bengal: BJP files complaint against Baruipur Purba TMC MLA

BJP candidate from Jadavpur constituency, Anirban Ganguly. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The BJP party on Monday filed a complaint against the TMC MLA from Baruipur Purba Assembly constituency, Bivas Sardar, with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer after the MLA allegedly threatened to conduct and conclude the voting 15 days before the actual vote. BJP candidate from Jadavpur constituency, Anirban Ganguly, told ANI, "TMC MLA from Baruipur Purba, which comes under Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency, had made a statement about 15 days back in one of their workers' meet...He said that we would conduct and conclude the voting 15 days before the actual vote and that central forces are not a factor; if central forces come, we have our women forces and we will push them forward and then whatever happens will happen. I think this was a very serious statement."

Ganguly alleged that the TMC MLA's statement was a direct challenge to the Election Commission. He has asked the Election Commission to restrict the MLA's movement and send him a show-cause notice. "Neither did his party issue him a show cause notice nor did he retract it...It is a direct challenge to the election commission...Therefore, we have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, and we have submitted documentary evidence. We have said that this is a very serious matter and his movement needs to be restricted and he needs to be showcased," Ganguly said.

Elections in the 42 parliamentary constituencies of West Bengal will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 22 of the 42 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 18. The other two seats were won by the Congress.

In 2014, the Trinamool Congress won 34 of the 42 seats, while the BJP and the CPM managed to get only 2. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win 4 seats. (ANI)

