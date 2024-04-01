Manav-Manush pair ends runner-up at WTT Feeder Otocec
The top seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah finished runner-up after losing 2-3 to Korean duo of Kim Minhyeok and Park Ganghyeon in the final of the WTT Feeder Otocec in Slovenia.
The Indian players lost 12-10 8-11 11-7 12-14 8-11 to the lower-ranked Koreans in the summit clash.
