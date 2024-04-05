Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after nonfarm payrolls data

Updated: 05-04-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main stock indexes opened higher on Friday after stronger-than-expected March jobs data pointed to resilience in the labor market even as it meant the Federal Reserve would be in no rush to cut interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.0 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 38664.98. The S&P 500 rose 11.7 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 5158.95​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 46.3 points, or 0.29%, to 16095.398 at the opening bell.

