Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal's wife acts as glue in AAP: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita acts as a glue in AAP and as she is allowed to meet the chief minister in jail, she takes Delhi's issues to Kejriwal and his issues to the party.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 22:07 IST
Arvind Kejriwal's wife acts as glue in AAP: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita acts as a glue in AAP and as she is allowed to meet the chief minister in jail, she takes Delhi's issues to Kejriwal and his issues to the party. Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "For years Sunita Kejriwal has been with Arvind Kejriwal, through thick and thin. If such a person stays in the party then she acts as a glue in the party and we see it as a blessing. Since she is a family member she is allowed to meet the chief minister in jail, she takes Delhi's issues to Arvind Kejriwal and his issues to us."

He further said that due to the emotional bonding of party cadres with the chief minister they have sympathy for Sunita Kejriwal. "Although Sunita Kejriwal is not a party member even then as a family member it is advantage that the communication with the chief minister is continuing due to her presence," he added.

Earlier, Sunita Kejriwal, read out a message from her husband asking his MLAs to visit their areas every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out. "Just because I am in jail, the people of Delhi should not suffer in any way. Every MLA should visit their area every day and discuss people's problems and sort them out," Kejriwal said in his letter read out by his wife in a video statement.

"I am not just talking about solving their government problems. We should solve other problems too. Delhi's two crore people are my family. No one should be unhappy because of me. God bless all of them. Jai Hind," Kejriwal added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024