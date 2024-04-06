Left Menu

TN: Tiruchirapalli Customs seized over gold worth Rs 99.18 lakh from Malaysian woman

ANI | Updated: 06-04-2024 08:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 08:10 IST
Tiruchirapalli Customs seized over 24k gold worth Rs 99.18 lakh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Customs department officials at Tiruchirapalli International Airport seized 24 carat gold worth Rs 99.18 lakh from a Malaysian woman passenger, an official said. According to customs officials, 24k gold weighing 1.421 kg, valued at Rs 99.18 lakhs, was recovered from a Malaysian woman passenger who came from Kuala Lumpur on April 5 on an Air India Express flight.

The gold was concealed in paste form in undergarments, the official added. The officials further said that the woman tried to escape from the green channel at the arrival hall but was caught and arrested.

The investigation is underway, according to the official. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on March 18, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Tiruchirappalli airport in Tamil Nadu seized 410 grams of gold valued at Rs. 26.62 lakh from a passenger arriving from Singapore. According to the officials, the seized gold consisted of 330 grams of 24K gold extracted from paste-like material and 80 grams of 22K gold concealed inside the vest of a passenger travelling from Singapore to Trichy. (ANI)

