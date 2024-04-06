Left Menu

India-based pipe and tube manufacturer selects Louisiana for first US facility

India-based pipe manufacturer Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes is investing USD 35 million in a US production facility in Louisiana, creating 135 direct jobs. The facility will cater to the engineering, oil, and gas industries. LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois highlighted the economic growth this investment will bring to Louisiana's rural communities.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 09:48 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

An India-based pipe manufacturing company has announced that it will invest USD 35 million to establish its first US production facility in northwest Louisiana and expects to create hundreds of jobs in the region.

Howrah-based Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes exports its products to industry customers in more than 10 countries worldwide. Its Louisiana facility will have advanced machinery that integrates both hot-finishing and cold-drawn manufacturing processes in the same unit, positioning the company to meet growing demand better and build a domestic supply chain for North American customers in engineering, oil and gas and power generation sectors, according to a press statement.

The company expects to create 135 direct new jobs in DeSoto Parish. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates the project will result in 251 indirect new jobs, for a total of 386 potential new jobs in the Northwest Region. "As a natural gas hub and a key player in the international energy supply chain, Louisiana is a natural choice for our second production facility, our first in the Western Hemisphere," Global Seamless President A.R. Biswas said.

"Global Seamless is dedicated to providing our customers with high-quality services and products, and this new plant will allow us to better serve those customers with a local supply chain." Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes is a leading manufacturer and exporter of carbon, alloy and stainless steel cold-drawn and hot-finish seamless tubes and pipes.

"LED is dedicated to bringing jobs and economic opportunities to each and every corner of our state," LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. "This investment will promote growth in our rural communities while providing support to Louisiana's oil and gas industry. I thank Global Seamless for investing in Louisiana and our skilled manufacturing workforce, and for recognising the competitive advantages our state offers to expanding businesses." DeSoto Parish Police Jury Parish Administrator Michael Norton said the project will breathe new life into what was once a thriving manufacturing facility located in Mansfield, and provide the residents with more career opportunities.

''We look forward to this project and the possibilities it will provide for the community and the good people with Global Seamless Tubes & Pipes." Engineering and design of the former Hensley Industries facility is currently underway with construction and installation of the first production line expected to follow shortly after. The company estimates commercial operations to start by the end of the year.

Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones, Jr. said: "This venture will spark our local economy and bring needed quality jobs to this community. We will definitely embrace our new business owners and work with them to make this a smooth transition."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

