EC issues notice to CM Jagan for his "malicious" comments against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday issued a notice to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly making derogatory comments about Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. This comes after TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah wrote to the EC, filing an official complaint against Jagan Reddy on April 5.

The EC served notice to Jagan, asking him to submit his stand within 48 hours on the malicious comments he made during YSRCP's 'Memanta Siddham' meeting, failing which a report will be sent to the EC for further action against Jagan Reddy. During YSRCP's 'Memanta Siddham' public meetings at Puttalapattu, Madanapalle, Naidupeta, Jagan allegedly equated Chandrababu Naidu to multiple demonic characters from popular films.

Meanwhile, attacks and counter-attacks between the ruling YSR Congress Party and the principal opposition TDP have intensified as the elections to the state assembly and Lok Sabha near. Hitting out at the TDP, CM Jagan on Saturday said that this election will be between two ideologies where one supports poor people and the other supports capitalists.

"The upcoming elections are going to be between the YSRCP government rendered development to every section of the society and Chandrababu's alliance that deceived every section of the society. This election will be between two ideologies. One party (YSRCP) supports poor people while the other party (TDP) supports capitalists. Are you all ready to register another historic victory by defeating the opposition parties which are waging a battle to defeat Jagan who is trying to ensure victory for the poor?" Jagan asked The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13, with vote counting set for June 4.

Notably, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and a party would need at least 88 seats to form a government. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won 67 seats. The BJP could only win four seats by contesting against the two regional heavyweights.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the assemblies will take place on June 4. (ANI)

