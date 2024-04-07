Assam Rifles, Customs seize marijuana worth Rs 84.60 lakh in Tripura

In a significant operation against drug trafficking in Tripura, the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Customs Department, seized 188 kilogrammes of marijuana valued at approximately Rs 84.60 lakh on Sunday. The operation was conducted in the general area of Apurba Shil, Sepahijala District, Tripura, marking a substantial blow to illegal drug operations in the region, said the Assam Rifles.

Acting on credible intelligence, the joint team embarked on the operation that led them to a warehouse and nearby forested area in Apurba Shil. It was here that they discovered a substantial quantity of marijuana, meticulously hidden, presumably for distribution and sale. The successful seizure underscores the vigilance and coordination between the Assam Rifles and the Customs Department in their ongoing battle against the narcotics trade in the state.

Following the seizure, the confiscated marijuana was handed over to the Customs Department. The department is set to carry forward the investigation and initiate legal proceedings against those involved in this illegal operation. The seizure not only represents a significant financial loss to the drug trafficking networks but also disrupts their supply chains within the region and potentially beyond.

This operation is part of a broader strategy to combat drug trafficking in the northeastern states of India, where geographic and strategic factors have historically made the area vulnerable to such illegal activities. According to the press release, the Assam Rifles, along with other law enforcement agencies, remain at the forefront of these efforts, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining security and law and order in the region.

The successful operation has been welcomed by the local community and authorities alike, who view it as a critical step towards eradicating the menace of drug trafficking in Tripura. The ongoing cooperation between the Assam Rifles and the Customs Department is pivotal in these efforts, highlighting the importance of joint operations in addressing complex challenges such as drug trafficking.

Further investigations are underway as the Customs Department looks to trace the origins of the seized marijuana and uncover the network behind its distribution. The legal proceedings following this seizure are awaited, with the hope that they will lead to a significant dent in the illegal drug trade in the region, said the Assam Rifles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)