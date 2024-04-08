Philippines will continue dialogue with China to ease South China Sea tensions, says president
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 08-04-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 09:25 IST
Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday called on China to talk to prevent more incidents like ramming vessels and the use of water cannons in the South China Sea.
The Philippines continues to talk with China, and is exhausting all options to speak to Chinese leadership not to heat up tensions in the waterway.
