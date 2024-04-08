Russia says Ukraine tried to strike nuclear power plant again with drone
Reactor No. 6 is currently shut down, according to the plant. Russia said Ukraine struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station controlled by Russian forces three times on Sunday and demanded the West respond, though Kyiv said it had nothing to do with the attacks.
The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station said on Monday that a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the roof of Reactor No. 6.
"Today, a kamikaze drone was shot down over the plant. It fell on the roof of Unit 6," the plant said, below a picture of reactor No. 6. Reactor No. 6 is currently shut down, according to the plant.
Russia said Ukraine struck the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station controlled by Russian forces three times on Sunday and demanded the West respond, though Kyiv said it had nothing to do with the attacks. Russian forces took control of the plant in 2022 shortly after their full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Both Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly accused each other of risking a nuclear accident by attacking the plant.
