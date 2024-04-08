FSSAI launches awareness campaign on food safety at prominent Delhi markets

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday launched an extensive awareness and sensitization programme targeting major markets in the national capital, in collaboration with the Food Safety Department, Delhi. "Kicking off from the popular Khan Market and INA Market of Delhi on April 8, the awareness campaign will focus particularly on the detection and mitigation of pesticide residue and contaminants in food products," as per a press release from the FSSAI.

Market associations and traders were actively engaged and educated on the harmful effects of pesticide residue, mainly in fruits and vegetables and the importance of their testing. "Additionally, attendees were introduced to FSSAI's pioneering initiative, the "Food Safety on Wheel" mobile lab, equipped with various rapid testing kits capable of detecting approximately 50 pesticide residues across various food matrices, namely, fruits and vegetables, milk and cereals. Results from these tests are available within a few hours, facilitating swift action to ensure food safety," the release stated.

Traders were encouraged to capitalise on this resource for expedited testing and to ensure the safety and quality of products sold in the market. Furthermore, they were also sensitised about a wide array of topics concerning food safety, like the necessity of obtaining FSSAI licences or registration and strict adherence to food safety standards. Traders were encouraged to source raw materials exclusively from FSSAI-licenced /registered vendors to ensure traceability and compliance. "Further, the significance of raw material testing to guarantee the safety and quality of food products was emphasised during the programme. Awareness regarding artificial ripening and wax coating of fruits and vegetables using unapproved chemicals and the role of organic farming was created among the attendees. Attendees were informed about the availability of testing laboratories for food products in Delhi and nearby areas," as per the release.

The event emphasised collective responsibility in ensuring food safety, with the mantra, "Food Safety is Everyone's Responsibility" and also the importance of the vital role of every stakeholder across the food supply chain in fostering a healthier India. "FSSAI, as the apex food regulator in the country, remains committed to safeguarding public health through the implementation of robust food safety protocols nationwide," they said in the release. (ANI)

