BRIEF-Bidco Proposes Deal For Enterprise Value Of About 141.9 Mln Stg For Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies PLC: * OFFER FOR GRESHAM TECHNOLOGIES PLC

* PROPOSED DEAL FOR EACH GRESHAM SHARE: 163 PENCE IN CASH * CASH OFFER AND PERMITTED DIVIDEND TOGETHER AGGREGATE TO 163.75 PENCE PER GRESHAM SHARE

* PROPOSED DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY £141.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

