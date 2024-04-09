IAEA Board to meet on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, diplomats say
An extraordinary meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors called by Russia to discuss attacks on the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is due to be held on Thursday, three diplomats said on Tuesday. The International Atomic Energy Agency has yet to announce a date for the meeting.
An extraordinary meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors called by Russia to discuss attacks on the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is due to be held on Thursday, three diplomats said on Tuesday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has yet to announce a date for the meeting. The Board's rules state that any country on it, including Russia, can call a meeting. Russia's ambassador to the IAEA said on Monday that Russia had done so.
