Case registered against owner, managers of Cinema halls for violation of MCC: Punjab CEO

Taking stern action for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the Punjab Police have registered a case against the owner and managers of Prime Cinema and against the in-charge of Qube Cinema, on the recommendations of the MCMC Committee Patiala.

Taking stern action for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the Punjab Police have registered a case against the owner and managers of Prime Cinema and against the in-charge of Qube Cinema, on the recommendations of the MCMC Committee Patiala. Divulging further information, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said that the office of CEO has received a complaint on April 6 from an RTI activist regarding a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct as the promotional video ads featuring the Punjab government logo and the Chief Minister's appearance are being played in cinemas across the state.

Taking immediate cognizance of the complaint, CEO Punjab had sought report from Deputy Commissioner Patiala, whose jurisdiction Prime Cinema, Rajpura (Patiala), falls under, Secretary Public Relation Department, Government of Punjab, who issues a Release Order (RO) for all Punjab Government advertisements to various agencies and also from all Deputy Commissioners and DEOs in the state of Punjab to ascertain the status of display of such Government advertisements in any of the Cinema across the State. The CEO said that following this, a notice was issued to Paramjit Singh, Manager, Prime Cinemas, Rajpura, on April 6 by RO 113-Ghanour/ARO 13-Patiala PC and a flying squad visited the said cinema.

Thereafter, being a matter primarily related to the display of advertisements in cinemas, the case was put up with the MCMC Patiala (Media Certification and Monitoring Committee). As per the recommendations of the MCMC committee in Patiala, the Patiala police lodged a complaint on April 8 under sections 188 and 177 of the IPC against the owner and managers of the cinema and under section 188 of the IPC against the representatives, manager, and person in-charge of the Cinema.

The CEO said that a report was sent to the Election Commission of India by the CEO office, Punjab for further directions from the Commission. He said that, as per the reports received from the other 22 districts, no such incidences were reported from any other part of the state. (ANI)

