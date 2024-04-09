Left Menu

Russia says Ukraine attacked nuclear plant again - RIA

Updated: 09-04-2024 19:08 IST
A Ukrainian drone attacked the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine just 10 minutes after representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency mission passed by on Tuesday, the RIA news agency reported.

RIA cited comments from the plant's Russian-appointed management about the attack in which Russia says a training facility building near the plant was hit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

