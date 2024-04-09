Kyiv reiterates it does not take military action against nuclear facilities

Ukraine's military spy agency reiterated that Kyiv does not take any military action against nuclear facilities amid fresh Russian accusations of drone attacks on the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"Ukraine's position is clear and unequivocal– we do not commit any military actions or provocations on nuclear facilities," Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence, said on national TV.

