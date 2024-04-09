Kyiv reiterates it does not take military action against nuclear facilities
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:26 IST
Ukraine's military spy agency reiterated that Kyiv does not take any military action against nuclear facilities amid fresh Russian accusations of drone attacks on the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
"Ukraine's position is clear and unequivocal– we do not commit any military actions or provocations on nuclear facilities," Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence, said on national TV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Zaporizhzhia
- national TV
- Russian
- Andriy Yusov
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine peace talks without Russia will fail, Kremlin spokesman says
Ukraine ramps up spending on homemade weapons to help repel Russia
Russia: Putin says "radical Islamists" behind Moscow attack, still implies Ukraine involvement
Ukraine shoots down 12 Russian attack drones during overnight attack
GRAPHIC-How drone combat in Ukraine is changing face of warfare