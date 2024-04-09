Left Menu

Argentina central bank likely to cut benchmark rate 'soon' - bank source

The South American country's inflation rate, at a world high annual level of over 275%, is expected to come in at around 10% monthly in March, government officials have said, lower than previous months and down from a peak of over 25% in December. Milei retweeted an article on X on Sunday suggesting a new rate cut was expected.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:16 IST
Argentina central bank likely to cut benchmark rate 'soon' - bank source

Argentina's central bank is set to lower the country's benchmark interest rate from its current level of 80% "soon", a source at the bank told Reuters on Tuesday asking not to be named, though the magnitude and exact timing of the cut was yet to be defined. The bank made a surprise rate cut in mid-March from a previous level of 100%, citing signs of inflation starting to cool and greater macroeconomic stability amid a tough austerity drive by new libertarian President Javier Milei.

The bank directors usually meet weekly on Thursdays to make monetary policy decisions, though these can come at any time. The South American country's inflation rate, at a world high annual level of over 275%, is expected to come in at around 10% monthly in March, government officials have said, lower than previous months and down from a peak of over 25% in December.

Milei retweeted an article on X on Sunday suggesting a new rate cut was expected. The central bank declined to comment. Since Milei took office in December, his government's tight fiscal policy has helped bolster foreign currency reserves, improve the fiscal balance, and propel markets, though economic activity has slid sharply and poverty levels are rising.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024