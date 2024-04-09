Congress announces candidates for 6 Lok Sabha, 12 Assembly seats of Andhra

The Congress party announced the names of candidates for six Lok Sabha and 12 legislative assembly seats of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The candidates were declared in the Central Election Committee meeting chaired by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge.

As per the release issued by All India Congress Committee, the candidates to five Lok Sabha constituencies namely Visakhapatnam (Pulusu Satyanarayana Reddy), Anakapalle (Vegi Venkatesh), Eluru (Lavanya Kavuri), Narasaraopet (Garnepudi Alexander Sudhakar), Nellore (Koppula Raju) and Tirupati (Chinta Mohan) were announced today. The candidates for 12 assembly seats namely Tekkali (Killi Kruparani), Bhimli (Addala Venkata Varma Raju), Visakhapatnam South (Vasupalli Santhosh), Gajuwaka (Lakkaraju Rama Rao), Araku Valley (Setti Gangadharanswamy), Narsipatnam (Ruthala Sriramamurthy), Gopalapuram (Sodadasi Martin Luther), Yerragondapalem (Budhala Ajitha Rao), Parchur (Nallagorla Siva Srilakshmi Jyothi), Santhanuthalapadu (Vijesh Raj Palaparthi), Gangadhara Nellore (Ramesh Babu Deyala) and Puthalapattu (MS Babu).

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled for May 13, with vote counting set for June 4. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly consists of 175 seats and a party would need at least 88 seats to form a government.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP won with a majority of 102 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP won 67 seats. The BJP could only win four seats by contesting against the two regional heavyweights. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha as well as the assemblies will take place on June 4. (ANI)

