Himachal: Kisan Congress to publicise party's poll promises through 20,000 leaflets

"These five Farmers Nyay Guarantees would be disseminated through 20,000 leaflets. And we shall work and strengthen the block level farmer's issues," Kunwar Ravinder Singh, Kisan Congress National Convener said in a press conference here.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 23:44 IST
Kisan Congress leaders release booklets of Congress's poll promises for farmers (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh unit of Kisan Congress will give wide publicity to Congress's poll promises for the farmers through 20,000 leaflets across the state. "These five Farmers Nyay Guarantees would be disseminated through 20,000 leaflets. And we shall work and strengthen the block level farmer's issues," Kunwar Ravinder Singh, Kisan Congress National Convener said in a press conference here.

He said that farmers in the state don't get the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri fasal Bima Yojana. He said that Congress will give tickets to more farmers' leaders in the elections.

"We want the farmer leaders to be given candidatures and Congress will give tickets to farmers' leaders," Kunwar said. He said that Congress has come up with for all including farmers, women and other sections of the society.

"The All India farmers Congress held a meeting in New Delhi on 20 March. Our national president has directed us to take up the issues of farmers in the state. I would like to take these issues to the farmers across the state," Singh said. "We shall provide a relief to the farmers from GST, and MSP would be given legal status for farmers. The farmers need the guarantee. A commission would be formed in the country for the loans of farmers. The export import duty needs to be reviewed and a policy would be formulated," he added.

On April 5, Congress released its manifesto "Nyay Patra" for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi released the manifesto at All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi. In the manifesto, the Congress has promised among other things, right to apprenticeship, a legal guarantee for MSP, and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. (ANI)

