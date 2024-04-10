19-year-old boy assaulted at Pune varsity over 'love jihad', probe underway

A 19-year-old university student in Pune was attacked allegedly by five unidentified individuals after they accused him of 'love jihad', police said. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon on the university campus while the student, a boy, was with two female classmates.

According to the police, the victim filed a complaint at the local police station stating, "I, along with the two female friends, was returning after having a meal when four-five unidentified persons on motorbikes approached me on the university campus and asked me to show my Aadhaar card." The student alleged further that after seeing his name on the identity card, one of the persons who accosted him asked if he had come to the university to engage in 'love jihad'. He was assaulted thereafter.

Meanwhile, on the complaint filed by the victim, the police registered a case under IPC sections 143, 147, 149, 323, 504, 506 and other relevant sections on Sunday and opened an investigation into the incident. The university management also announced the setting up of a fact-finding committee in light of the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)