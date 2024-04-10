Met office predicts rain, thurnderstroms in some parts of Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours

Madhya Pradesh has been experiencing a change in weather conditions as it received rainfall, along with thunderstorms in several regions for the last few days. The meteorological department has also predicted that the same weather conditions will continue in the state for the next two to three days and also issued alerts for Southwest MP and Southeast MP for the next 24 hours.

"In the coming days, along with thunder and lightning, strong wind and rainfall were anticipated; as you can see in the last two or three days, cloud sound, slight rainfall, hailstorms have been reported in the state. A western disturbance is active in Afghanistan side, there is a cyclonic circle in Rajasthan and also anti-cyclone is formed Bay of Bengal due to which moisture inflexion as a result of which there is cloud surrounded in Central India," said Prakash Dhawale, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal. "Especially in Madhya Pradesh, there is cloudy weather and rainfall also occurs in some parts of the state. There is a possibility of the same weather conditions for the next two-three days. Also, there is a slight downfall in the maximum temperature and it is recorded below 40 degree celsius. The alert has been issued for rain, thunderstorms and strong wind in some parts of Southwest MP and Southeast MP which include Mandla, Seoni, Balaghat, and Chhindwara districts for the next 24 hours," the meteorologist added.

He further said Bhopal is experiencing cloudy weather and the maximum temperature was recorded 36.8 degrees, which used to be around 39-40 degrees. The same weather will continue for two to three days and after that, the temperature will rise, he added. (ANI)

