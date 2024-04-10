Left Menu

Russian air strikes keep up pressure on energy system in Mykolaiv, Odesa

A Russian missile and drone attack damaged a Ukrainian energy facility in the Black Sea region of Odesa and energy infrastructure in the city of Mykolaiv on Wednesday, keeping up pressure on the embattled power grid, officials said. Russia renewed its aerial assault on the energy system last month, devastating at least eight power plants and several dozen substations more than two years since the February 2022 invasion.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 14:41 IST
Russian air strikes keep up pressure on energy system in Mykolaiv, Odesa

A Russian missile and drone attack damaged a Ukrainian energy facility in the Black Sea region of Odesa and energy infrastructure in the city of Mykolaiv on Wednesday, keeping up pressure on the embattled power grid, officials said.

Russia renewed its aerial assault on the energy system last month, devastating at least eight power plants and several dozen substations more than two years since the February 2022 invasion. The Ukrainian grid operator said there were emergency blackouts in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson because of the damage, and that they were working to repair it.

The air force said Russia launched 17 attack drones and three missiles at Ukraine in its latest overnight attacks and that air defences downed 14 of the drones and two of the missiles. The strikes on Odesa region targeted critical and logistics infrastructure, regional governor Oleh Kiper said. He did not name the damaged energy facility and said nobody was hurt.

The military said energy infrastructure in the southern city of Mykolaiv was damaged as a result of the attack and power supply was disrupted for several hours. There were no casualties, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024