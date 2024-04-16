J-K: Six people died after boat capsizes in Jhelum at Ganderbal

Six people died after a boat carrying 15 people capsized in the Jhelum River in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on Wednesday morning. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar said, "Six people have died, the boat was ferrying 15 people. Among them, seven were minors and eight were adults. 12 people were rescued, of whom six died and three are still missing. Those rescued are being treated and are stable."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the boat capsize incident. "I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Srinagar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss. Team of SDRF, Army and other agencies are carrying out relief and rescue work. The administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical facilities to those who have been injured. Marcos' teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground," the LG office said.

Dr Sameena, ZMO (Zonal Medical Officer) Batmaloo said, "Our team have been here since morning. SDRF, NDRF plus the forces are here. We're trying to retrieve the bodies. Some of the injured people have been shifted to SMHS." Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said she was shocked to know about the loss of lives in the tragic boat capsize incident in Ganderbal. She urged the administration to extend all possible help.

National Conference patron and former CM Farooq Abdullah also expressed his grief on the loss of lives. He blamed the government for not being able to complete the construction of the bridge which had been started during the NC government of Omar Abdullah. (ANI)

