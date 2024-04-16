Left Menu

We have obtained all requisite sanction: Delhi Police informs Court in Newsclick case

The Delhi Police on Tuesday informed the Patiala House Court of Delhi that it has obtained all the requisite sanction under section 45 of UAPA and under section 196 CrPC" for the prosecution of the accused in the NewsClick Case.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 16:28 IST
We have obtained all requisite sanction: Delhi Police informs Court in Newsclick case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Tuesday informed the Patiala House Court of Delhi that it has obtained all the requisite sanction under section 45 of UAPA and under Section 196 CrPC for the prosecution of the accused in the NewsClick Case. Delhi Police Special Cell, through Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, submitted that all the sanction orders have been obtained, in total, there are three different sanction orders which are being filed in the form of supplementary chargesheet under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Noted the submissions, the Additional Sessions Judge, Dr Hardeep Kaur, deferred the matter for April 30, 2024, on the point of cognizance of chargesheet filed in the case and said she will have to read the chargesheet to take cognizance. The chargesheet has been filed by Special Cell of Delhi Police recently in Patiala House Court and contained nearly 8,000 pages with annexures.

Special Public Prosecutors Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh and Suraj Rathi apprised the court that the chargesheet named Prabir Purkayastha and PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd as an accused. According to Delhi Police, a chargesheet has been filed against Newsportal Newsclick and its founder, Prabir Purkayastha, in a case registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that News Portal received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

In the matter, Newsclick HR Head Amit Chakraborty has been turned approver in the case. Prabir Purkayastha, founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick, along with the head of its human resources department, Amit Chakravarty, were arrested in the case on October 3, 2023. Both were arrested under stringent provisions of the UAPA under sections 13, 16, 17, 18, and 22 of the UAPA, along with IPC sections 153A and 120B.

The Delhi Police FIR stated that foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of a conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India and to threaten the unity, integrity, and security of India. The Delhi Police's Special Cell, in its FIR against news web portal NewsClick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha, stated that People's Dispatch Portal, owned and maintained by M/S PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd., has been used for intentionally peddling false narratives through paid news in lieu of crores of Rupees of illegally routed foreign funds as part of conspiracy.

"Foreign funds in crores have been infused illegally in India by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India in pursuance of a conspiracy with the intention to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, to cause disaffection against India, and to threaten the unity, integrity, and security of India," the FIR stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024