J-K: High alert in Rajouri, security forces conduct search operation after firing incident
A search and cordon operation is currently underway in Kunda village, located in the Shahdara Sharief area of Rajouri's Thanna Mandi tehsil.
Following a firing incident last evening, security forces have been put on high alert in Rajouri. A search and cordon operation is currently underway in Kunda village, located in the Shahdara Sharief area of Rajouri's Thanna Mandi tehsil.
A man was shot dead by unidentified persons on Monday evening, police said. The firing incident took place in Kunda Top in J-K's Rajouri. On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with Special Operations Group (SOG), arrested a registered overground worker (OGW), who is also a school headmaster, with a foreign-made pistol and Chinese grenades from the Hari Budha area of Poonch district.
Further information is awaited. (ANI)
